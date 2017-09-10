 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201709   >   Gifty Anti Shares New Photo Of Her Daughter






Gifty Anti Shares New Photo Of Her Daughter
 
<< Prev  |  
 
10-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Media personality and women's activist, Gifty Anti shared this picture on instagram captioned: "Well it's another Friday and the two Afias, Nana Ansah Kwao IV's wife, and daughter, just needed some fresh air lol".




 





 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 