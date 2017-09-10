Sonnie Badu Others Stand With SP Kofi Sarpong

Related Stories Multiple award winning gospel minister, Superintendent Kofi Sarpong was involved in a near fatal accident late Friday night at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



Even though the car he was travelling in was completely destroyed, the police officer and his driver escaped unhurt.



According to a staff of Media Excel Production, the record label which manages SP Kofi Sarpong, the gospel singer is in good condition even though he is having pains in one of his arms.



Following the accident, colleagues of SP Kofi Sarpong in the Gospel singing industry took to Instagram to wish him well.



Joe Mettle



We stand with you and pray with you and thank God for keeping you SP Kofi Sarpong. Speedy recovery senior



Ceccy Twum



We thank God for your life. As I saw the damaged car today hmmm, SP you were kept by the power of God. It is well with your soul. We’re with you in prayers



Sonnie badu



Grace covers you my brother…recover quick. love you.



Another post read: though you walk through the valley of the shadow of death, you will fear no evil for JESUS walks with you...you are covered my brother!! Praise God for keeping you safe from the trap of the enemy