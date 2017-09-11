Nadia Buari Slays In Kente In Germany - PHOTO

Related Stories Nadia Buari graced the 2017 Nollywood Film Festival held Saturday night (September 9) at Filmforum Höchst, Emmerich-Josef-Strasse 46A 65929 Frankfurt A/M, Germany.



The Ghallywood star was awarded best actress of the year.



Ms Buari — a mother of twins and a constant red carpet slayer — looked absolutely amazing at the event.



She donned a high waisted peplume assentuated kente long skirt teamed with a long sleeved green lace top.









