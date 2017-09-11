Emeka Ike Gets A Kiss From Nadia Buari’s Mum (Photos)

Related Stories Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, who is currently in Frankfurt, Germany for a film festival, shared these photos from an outing with Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, her mother and friends.



“Hmmm … l too cherish this kiss my people… coming from our delectable Nadias mum. I love this woman” he captioned one of the photos.









