Ebony Responds To Lutterodt - Posts 'Damning' VIDEO Of The Counsellor

Related Stories Ebony Reigns has responded to claims made by Counselor Lutterodt that she was a disgrace to feminity and questioned her morality.



“Ebony is a disgrace to femininity and I am doubting if her father is still married to her mother. Music is about the voice so why do you go n*de, become naked, go to a beach and you can see that, what you’re doing, if you are normal and have common sense, you won’t do it.” he said.



According to Ebony, Lutterodt is a ‘mad man’ and a sinner like herself, therefore, she doesn’t see how he gets the nerve to criticize her.



She insinuated that everyone was guilty of one sin or the other so it was not right for the Counselor to judge her for her stagecraft or way of dressing.



In a post on her Facebook timeline,she posted a video of Counselor Lutterodt speaking on sexual education and caption it; “So this man said am a disgrace to feminity and God should take away my talent.smh#hewithoutsincastthefirststone#dateurfada.”



Video-











Source: ghpage.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.