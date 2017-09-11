'I Was Angry With Afia's Video Circulation' - Jessica

Related Stories Jessica Opare Saforo, a radio presenter with Accra-based Citi FM has revealed she was furious with the circulation of the nude pictures and videos of comedienne and television presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger.



A video of the comedienne allegedly cheating on her husband went viral on social media last week. The video, allegedly recorded by her husband, Mr Lawrence Abrokwa, has been circulating on social media but the controversial actress and comedienne said she wants the circulation to continue.



The video captures Afia Schwarzenegger naked with only a white towel covering her torso and wearing a head scarf. She was heard and seen in the video begging her husband who threatened to douse her face with acid, not to do so. She is also heard saying in the video that she took a loan to sponsor their wedding in South Africa.



Commenting on this development on the celebrity Fan Zone programme on Gh One television on Saturday, September 9 Jessica said: “That particular day the video got out I was very busy at work so I didn’t hear anything. I hadn’t got the time to go on social media, I was hosting my Sister-Sister show and someone sent a video but I said I am on air, I can’t watch this. The rest of my show was two ways because I was destructed and so I went on social media and Afia Schwarzenegger was trending so I asked what was happening.



“Prior to that I had already heard rumours about how she had been caught in bed and someone had the tape and they hadn’t released it yet.



“When I watched that video my first emotion was anger, my second emotion was sadness. I couldn’t believe what I just watched.



“Afia is someone who is very outspoken. There are a lot of people who love her because she speaks her mind, and I feel like over time of being so blunt with a lot of things she has also managed to get a lot of people who are sort of waiting to see her down. So for me personally, I was hurt that she has been caught in the trap of her enemies.”