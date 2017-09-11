I’ve Given Out 202 Cars As Gifts – Prophet Badu Kobi

Related Stories The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has disclosed that he has given out 202 cars as gifts to some people in the country.



According to the prophet who was speaking in an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show, the cars are only given out when he receives a directive from God.



“The cars are not mine, it’s God who uses me to give the cars out. He speaks to me and when I get the feeling or passion for it, I do it,” he said.



The prophet further indicated that his aim is to change situations of people around him by bringing positive improvement into their lives and, therefore, if giving out cars will do the trick; then he would gladly do it because that is what he stands for and wouldn’t be bothered by what people think and say.



The prophet who is noted for only giving out the cars to rich and famous people said he doesn’t patronise the poor because it’s not his “business” for people to be poor.



According to him he doesn’t gift cars to the “poor” because due to the “poor mentality” of such people, the car will be mismanaged.



“I didn’t tell them to be poor. The poor man can’t handle the care when it breaks down because he wouldn’t be able to fix and maintain it well. As I’m sitting here, I dream of getting myself three jets. One will be at Kotoka and another at my church in Sakumono. So in my mind, I have plans of buying a jet but for someone who sells plantain, he only has plans of selling plantain on his mind”, he stressed.



The prophet also disclosed that not only does he give out to people but also receives gifts from them. He said he has been gifted with eight cars from a church member before and also in just 14 days, got seven cars and a house from different people.