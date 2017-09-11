'Antoa Nyamaa Should Kill Me If I Have Slept With Bishop Obinim Before’ – Diamond Appiah

Related Stories Diamond Appiah has asked the gods of Asanteman and the gods of the popular Antoa river to kill her if claims that she’s been sleeping with Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim are true.



Diamond — who is a member of Obinim’s church and a close friend of Obinim’s wife, Florence — was responding to allegations made by an Instagram troll that the loud-mouthed socialite has been sleeping with her pastor.





The former parliamentary aspirants as usual took to Social media to respond to the allegations.



“If I Diamond Appiah has slept or had s*x with Bishop Obinim before, then if I drink water, may the Gods of Asanteman kill me, may Antoa Nsuo Nyamaa kill me,” she said in a shocking rant.



She added that if the allegations made against her are untrue, then the one who made those allegations will be killed by the Gods of Asanteman and Antoa Nsuo Nyamaa.



“But if you have made up these lies to disgrace and tarnish my image, then if you drink water water may the gods of Asanteman kill you. May Antoa Nsuo Nyamaa kill you”.



See her unedited post below



@Agyeiwaa_adjei you thought I was done with you right, hell no am back from the commercial break to teach you a lesson you will never forget in your grave. JEN AGYEIWAA ADJEI OR WHO EVER IS BEHIND THIS ACCOUNT, IF I DIAMOND APPIAH HAS SLEPT OR HAD SEX BISHOP OBINIM BEFORE, THEN IF I DRINK WATER MAY THE GODS OF ASANTEMAN KILL ME, MAY ANTOA NSUO NYAMAA KILL ME, BUT IF YOU HAVE MADE UP THESE LIES TO DISGRACE AND TARNISH MY IMAGE THEN IF YOU DRINK WATER MAY THE GODS OF ASANTEMAN KILL YOU. MAY ANTOA NSUO MYAMAA KILL YOU, IF ANYBODY TRIES TO UNDO THIS CURSE WITHOUT MY CONCERN MAY THE GODS OF ASANTEMAN KILL THE PERSON, MAY ANTOA NSUO NYAMAA KILL THE PERSON. NB: This is not just a curse on social me media, I have cursed her physically before coming to announce it for her to see the consequences of her stupidity. I hope this will also serve as a deterrent to all those fools who try to ruin people’s lives with their cheap lies.