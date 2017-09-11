UTV Goes National...

Related Stories Accra-based United Television (UTV), a free-to-air television station, can now be accessed in all the 10 regions in the country due to its ongoing expansion project.



Following its decision to reach all the four corners of the country, the station recently embarked on an expansion project to enable television viewers in all the regions to get access to its network.



According to management, UTV is focused on meeting expectations of television viewers in the country, hence the expansion project.



“Our philosophy is to remain innovative in order to continue delivering the best television to the people of Ghana. As one of the most-watched TV stations in the country, television viewers are at the heart of everything we do, and that is why we continue to excite them with great content on UTV,” a source close to the management told Beatwaves.



He revealed that UTV, an HD station, is now on GOtv and Startimes decoders.