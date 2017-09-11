Vivian Jill Marks 33rd Birthday With Stunning Photos (MUST SEE)

Related Stories Happy 33rd birthday to one of our favourite Kumawood actress — Vivian Jill Lawrence.



Vivian has it all — beauty, talent, brilliance and gracefulness.



On this wonderful day, the mother-of-one took to social media to share stunning new photos of herself.



Vivian, as ever, looked absolutely ravishing in the new photos released to mark her birthday.



“Father God, I believe that you created ME for a special purpose,and that You have a perfect plan for my life,” she said in one of the captions.



“I ask that You fulfill Your purpose for me and help me to do my part by earnestly seeking You daily through PRAYER and your WORD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”



More stunning photos below