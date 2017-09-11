I Still Love Afia Schwarzenegger – Abrokwa

Related Stories Lawrence Abrokwa, the estranged husband of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has said he still loves his wife even though she cheated on him.



“I’m human, OK and if you really have true love for a woman that you call your wife and something happened, definitely the love cannot just go away just like that because I truly love Afia, 100% I truly love Afia and trust me I will never ever do such a thing to Afia in spite of all that she has done to me,” Mr Abrokwa told Kofi TV in an exclusive interview after he caught his wife red-handedly with another man on their matrimonial bed.



Mr Abrokwa recorded the cheating on his phone. The video has gone viral on social media.



He said their eight-month-old marriage has been fraught with his wife’s promiscuity and “anytime I confront her, she retorts that her vagina is hers and she can do with it whatever pleases her. Is that what a wife should say to a husband?” he asked



“We are not divorced, how can you bring another guy into our matrimonial bed. Listen people kill people for this,” he said.



Mr Abrokwa said despite his wife’s promiscuity, he has no bad intentions against her and ready to forgive. “I’ve told her several times that I’m ready to forgive her and I’ll move on, she must also move on, we go our separate ways. Any advice that I can give is: before you get married, make sure you have a very fundamental foundation before you say yes otherwise you’d be f**ked up like the situation that I’m in now.”