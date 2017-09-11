 
 

Idris Elba Brings His New Somalian Girlfriend To A Red Carpet Event
 
11-Sep-2017  
Idris Elba has moved on from the mother of his youngest child. He has a new lady in his life. He attended the the “Molly’s Game” premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on saturday with the lady, a Somalian named Aabrina Dhowre.

 
 
 
 
 
 

