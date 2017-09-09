Daily Guide Rewards Winners OF Essay Competition

Related Stories Daily Guide and Study Abroad yesterday rewarded winners of their maiden easy competition.



The competition was launched earlier this year for university graduates in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the country’s independence on the topic: “Encouraging the Reading Culture in a Developing Country-Ghana’s Social Media Era.”



It was aimed at testing the knowledge of entrants and to encourage them to take an interest in both national and international affairs.



Speaking at the awards ceremony held at the premises of Western Publications Limited, Kwame Blay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Daily Guide congratulated finalists and participants for their contributions in making the maiden edition of the newspaper’s essay competition a success.



He said to his outfit all participants were recognized as winners adding that submissions for entries into the competition were fantastic and wonderful and was happy to see all who made it to the finals.



The CEO of Daily Guide, Ghana’s leading private newspaper published by the Western Publications, said “Essays submitted for the competition were resourceful and informative for us and as a media house it is heartwarming to see that people are still interested in the art of writing and reading”.



He thanked all participants for their time, works and research towards their participation and encouraged those who were not able to win the ultimate prize to freely participate in subsequent competitions by his outfit.



“This is the first of many competitions that we will be running and we hope that we will be able to keep it going” he said.



Prizes



The ultimate winner and an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isaac Owusu Nsiah, won a $19,000 scholarship for a Master’s Programme at the Glocal University, India, and a Hisense 32inch digital television.



The rest of the first five winners including the first and second runner-ups took away a table top fridge, 32inch digital television and all twenty participants who qualified to the final stage of the competition were awarded certificates of participation.



Lecturer at the Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC), who doubled as the head of the Jury for the essay competition, Osei Antoh, said the Jury was tasked to conduct the compiling, marking, assessment by interview and the selection of the best five entries of the competition.



He indicated that the objective of the essay competition was to stimulate creative writing and thinking in the youth, increase the reading and writing culture among the youth and to boost literary and writing competitions among the youth.



Mr. Antoh narrated that the jury received 134 scripts from young men and women from different backgrounds across the country which had been carefully scrutinized, through marking and interviews of the 20 finalists for the selection of the top five finalists.



For Daily Guide, the quiz competition is one of Western Publications Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility programmes to give back to the community by helping increase the reading and writing culture among the youth.