Why I Prefer White Men To Blacks --Actress

Related Stories Fair skinned Nollywood-Ghollywood actress, Ella Mensah, who has become more famous for her controversial magazine and newspaper headlines as fueled by her social media activities than her onscreen exploits has cleared the air on her relationship status by announcing who is the man in her life.



According to the single mother of one she is presently dating a white man because they are more caring and they make cute babies “I’m dating a White man now,” she said almost in a whisper. “ I think White men are more gentle.



They take their time to get to know you. Very simple and they are over respectful and they make cute babies” she added



The actress has been in the United States of America for some time and the actress threw more light on her journey “I have been in the US for a month now and I am going to be here for three months.



I am also hosting one of the biggest awards here in Houston, Texas, in October alongside Uti Nwachukwu. The award is the AHBEA Awards 2017,” she said.