Man Who Was Caught Sleeping With Afia Schwarzenegger Identified

Related Stories The man caught bonking Afia Schwarzenegger has been identified.



He has been identified only as Joe and is said to be a married man with children, Ghanacelebrities.com has reported.



The website quoted a source who said she is surprised by his sordid behaviour because he appears as a very responsible man. She says she feels so bad for his wife as she is a very good person.



It has also been widely reported that Joe is a businessman who has been engaging in amorous sexual relationship with Schwarznegger prior to and after her marriage to Lawrence Abrokwah.



According to Afia's husband, he has been suspecting the extra marital sexual escapades of his wife until he caught her red-handed with Joe.



When Lawrence Abrokwah walked into the room, both were naked and under a green blanket with some multi-coloured strips,