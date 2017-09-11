I Never Fought Nana Ama McBrown Over Her Husband - Vivian Jill

Related Stories Top Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reacted to rumour that she had a dispute with colleague actress, Nana Ama McBrown over her husband, Maxwell Mensah.



The actress who turns a year older today, September 11 commenting on the hearsay on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix stated that she never knew Maxwell before he started dating McBrown. The mother of two continued that she met Mr. Mensah through her colleague so there is no iota of truth in the rumour that they fought over him.



When asked about comments that she was worried about McBrown and Maxwell's accident because people accused her of masterminding the disaster, Jill Lawrence expressed shock. The mother of two explained that she was injured when the couple had the unfortunate incident on the George Walker Bush Highway at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra on Wednesday, January 30, 2013.



She denied ever contacting a radio presenter to cry on him because of the fingers that were pointing at her at the time Mr. and Mrs. Mensah had the accident.