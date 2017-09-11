Yaw Dabo And Vivian Okyere, Kumawood Stars, To Marry In Real Life

Related Stories The two featured in Kumawood movie "Megye wo girl" in which Yaw Dabo snatched Vivian Okyere from his boss.



And now, much to fans’ delight, that romance is becoming reality.



Dabo has said he will announce a date for his wedding to his sweetheart, Vivian Okyere soon.



He told Ghpage that he has been dating Vivian for some time now while recounting all the movies they've starred together.



In a video recorded in May, Vivian professed his love for Dabo, saying: "My love for Yaw Dabo it's natural, Don't underestimate him, He is my heart." Source: Pulse Ghana