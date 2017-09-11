Kwame Dzokoto Reveals How Much He Charges Per Commercial And It’s Huge!

Related Stories Media Personality cum Politician Kwame Dzokoto known for his numerous advertising gigs with his unique hilarious style has revealed how much he charges for such commercials.



Being a guest on Yvonne Okoro’s “Dining With Cooks and Braggarts” TV Show, Mr Dzokoto stated that the least he makes from advertising products is GH 2, 000 and at most he hits GH 30, 000 depending on the medium and terms of the advert.



The Politician detailed that he takes a minimum of Gh 2, 000 solely for radio commercials and when it comes to Tv, if he doesn’t take much he will certainly scoop Gh30, 000.



For TV, you have to put your face behind the advert and sometimes you automatically become a brand ambassador for a period of time where you can’t advertise similarly produtcs. For this reason, it makes the TV Commercial expensive based on those terms, he explained to Yvonne Okoro.



The Edziban Star disclosed that he started advertising for people as a hobby but his efforts were being taken for granted so he started charging his patrons so they make good use of his input. The defeated Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency NDC MP aspirant in the 2016 elections said his adverts can last for seven years and if his clients utilize them very well, they can make all the money.