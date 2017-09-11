Juliet Ibrahim's Ex Kwadwo Safo Jnr Opens Up On Wife, Zainab Bonkano…

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of the Kantanka Group, which is now split into an electronics division and a car manufacturing company, has opened up about his new wife and family.



After ending his marriage with actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kwadwo entered a relationship with Zainab Bonkano, a businesswoman that is into large scale buying and selling. Kwadwo officially married Zainab this year on March 5. The two have a two-year-old son together, and a few weeks ago they welcomed a baby girl.



The CEO of Ghana’s first car-making company opened up to me on the type of wife Zainab is, and shared tips on how to be good father and husband.

“She is caring, loving, tough and intelligent. I love that she is very understanding and supportive. My wife graduated from Central University with a marketing degree. She helps with the marketing for my group of companies once in a while,” Kwadwo Safo Jnr said of his wife.



According to him, as a very busy man that is on a mission, he does well to squeeze anytime he gets just to be with his family. “My wife said she understands that I am busy and that I am a loving hubby. I am the type that wants to let my family enjoy the best that life has to offer”.



Although Kwadwo has a busy routine, for him family comes first and good parenting is key. He listed some tips for parenting, saying:“You must give your kids the best education, teach your kids the ways of the Lord. You must do your best to keep the bad things you do away from your kids, like arguing once in front of them. Don’t force your kids to do things they don’t have passion and love for, you need to set the path well for a good future for your kids”.



Kwadwo who together with his siblings were mostly home-schooled from basic level until they graduated into the tertiary level, says he wouldn’t mind doing the same with his children. “I would want to homeschool my kids at one point in time. My kids are angels. They are my best friends. They are gifted like their grandfather.”

A typical day with my kids is full of noise and playing. I do my best to teach them about what I do, even though they are not old enough to understand. I don’t get much time to spend with them but anytime we are together is special.