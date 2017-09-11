 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201709   >   Ebony Looks Stunning In African Print






Ebony Looks Stunning In African Print
 
<< Prev  |  Next >>
 
11-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Ghanaian musician, Ebony is our celebrity style crush for today. The 20-year-old Afrobeat artiste is always making headlines with her daring fashion choices

Aside from hitting the airwaves with her songs, Ebony creatively steals our attention with her looks.

90s bad girl, Ebony left us speechless when she shared a photo of herself in African print long top paired with form fitting leggings.

The sponsor hitmaker gave us style goals as she styled her dreads to complete her looks.
 
 
 
Source: Pulse Ghana
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 