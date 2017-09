Related Stories Actress Victoria Lebene has quashed rumours of an amorous relationship between herself and radio presenter Abeiku Santana by maintaining that they are just friends.



In an interview with graphic showbiz on Monday, the controversial actress maintained that the pair are just friends despite a viral photograph which shows Santana holding her bum.



According to her, Santana's wife is also okay with their bond and they (Victoria and Santana's wife) are even engaged in business together.



She said: "Abeiku and I are like besties... His wife is comforatable, his wife is my friend and we do business together, we are like family...".

Source: graphic showbiz