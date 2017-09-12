I Personally Financed My Wedding With Afia Schwarzenegger – Mr. Abrokwah

Related Stories Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband, Lawrence Abrokwah has reacted to claim by the comedienne that she went for a loan for their wedding, which was in two parts – one in South Africa and the other in Ghana.



Mr. Abrokwah in a conversation with Kofi TV on Facebook denied the assertion asking Afia to prove herself with receipts. According to him, he personally financed all the two weddings, which happened in South Africa and Ghana. He made it clear that “I paid everything about our wedding, both in South Africa and Ghana”.



Lawrence Abrokwah further explained, “the wedding in South African wasn’t a big wedding. You don’t spend much when you are having a wedding at court. The only time money is involved is at the reception and with us; we didn’t have a big one because it was just family and few friends. How much did Afia pay to marry me?”



When asked if the house they reside in belongs to the TV and radio host, he replied “yes” but quickly added that “it was an old house and I helped in renovating it.”





