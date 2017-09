Related Stories Broadcaster Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger has beseeched the direction of the founder and leader of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center in Kumasi, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom.



The comedienne run to the man of God popularly called Prophet One for counselling after her marriage to Lawrence Abrokah became the talk of the town. Afia Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post thanked the Prophet for his words and company when she visited him for guidance.



Mr. and Mrs. Abrokwa’s marriage became an issue for discussion both on social and traditional media after the man accused Afia Schwarzenegger of cheating on him with another man.















