I Love 'Doing' It In The Car - Mzbel reveals

Related Stories Controversial singer Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has revealed highly sensitive issues about her private life.



Featuring on Joy FM's Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, Mzbel says she preferred "doing it in the car" to "doing it in the shower".



Well, the actual meaning of Mzbel's revelations remains unknown to many but to others it may seem to mean something sexual.



When asked who she actually was dating, a tight lipped Mzbel hinted that she is in a serious relationship headed for a possible marriage and that she is not interested in dating younger guys.



“I am an old man’s girlfriend. Everybody in Ghana knows that I don’t date young guys. If you are a young guy and I date you, I might break your heart. I like old men.



They are very gentle. They don’t also like sex. They can’t even have sex for long. You know, I don’t like sex like that. I like sex once in a while,” the singer said.