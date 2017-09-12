Stop Sexualizing Female Artistes – Angry Feli Nuna

Related Stories Beehyve Entertainment recording music artiste Feli Nuna is annoyed over the constant conversation about the sexy parts of Ghanaian female musicians instead of their talent.



The songstress after studying most media publications and public talk about female artistes in the country realised it is always not about what they can offer with their talent but the conversation is usually about their body. This she believes is not good for the growing music industry in Ghana.



In a tweet, the afrobeat artiste real name Felicia Nuna Tawiah asked the public to stop sexualizing Ghanaian female musicians and focus on their talent. She believes female musicians have a lot imbibed in them to help grow the industry.



“Stop sexualizing female artistes.. We have a lot more to offer!” she tweeted.