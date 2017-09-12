I Had My First Son At Age 15 – Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence Reveals

Related Stories The mother of two sons in an interview with zionfelix has revealed that she gave birth to her first son, Clinton at the age of 15.



The beautiful chubby actress also revealed that she was not raped as many assume those who give birth at such a younger age goes through that ordeal. She said she had Clinton while in her final year of Senior Secondary School at age 15.



As to how she was able to manage the situation at such a young age, she explained that her family was very supportive particularly because she was her mother’s only daughter and that her mother was vehemently against abortion because of their Christian background.



The actress who celebrates her 34th birthday today also said that the family of her son’s father were also supportive. And they were expecting her to give birth to a girl as they had so many sons but Clinton came. And Clinton will turn 19 this year, she added.