Here’s What Happened In Court As Schwar’s Hubby Abrokwah Faced His First Trials

The trial of Lawrence Abrokwah, husband of the self-acclaimed queen of comedy¸ Afia Schwarzenegger was supposed to come off at Domestic Violence Court at Ministries in Accra on Monday, September 11, 2017, but couldn't commence because of some reason.



With regards to the statement from the accused lawyers, the summary of the case is yet to be proceeded to the court’s registry for the trial to begin but as at 5 pm on Monday, there was no indication about the presentation of the docket.



The charges that have been laid before the court against Lawrence Abrokwah is based on ‘assault’, ‘publication of indecent material’ and ‘threat of harm’.



The alleged bouncer cum businessman was reportedly arrested and detained by the Achimota police after the comedienne lodged an official complaint claiming she had been physically assaulted.



Mr. Lawrence before the police denied being the source of the leaked video that shows Afia Schwarzenegger in bed with another man and admitted that he shot the footage just to get an evidence of her wife’s extramarital hinges.



However, the suspect was granted bail through his initial counsel Maurice Ampaw and was assigned to reappear before the police.