Peace Hyde Appointed Head of Digital Media and Partnerships For Forbes Africa Online

Related Stories The ABN Group owners of the prestigious Forbes Africa and CNBC Africa platforms have recently appointed Peace Hyde as its new Head of Digital Media and Strategic Partnerships.



Hyde will still be maintaining her current role as the West Africa Correspondent for the leading business publication but will also head up the new digital platform, www.forbesafrica.com and drive user and engagement as well as create ongoing partnerships with brands and affiliates to cement the dominance of the magazine which is the number 1 read business magazine amongst Africa’s affluent according a recent Ipsos EMS Survey.



“The publishing game has changed dramatically in recent years. Forbes Africa has always had a passion for celebrating the people changing Africa and our new digital platform is in line with reaching that goal. The biggest trigger for the change we are experiencing is the imminent shift to digital. Companies like Forbes Africa who have already began investing in this direction as well as creating engaging content will have a competitive advantage and we are excited that this new medium will create a paradigm shift in the way our loyal readers consume content”, says Hyde.



Forbes Africa is the sixteen local language edition of the highly successful Forbes magazine – renowned for exploiting various matters as well as many listed based on the level of global wealth and power, offering topics such as “The World’s Most Powerful People” Global High Performers” and “The World Billionaires”. Forbes Africa was launched in October 2011.



“The managing editor, Chris Bishop is the visionary behind the immensely successful brand that we all love today. In just 6 years, Chris has managed to create a platform that is not only aspirational but also highlights the success stories from the continent whiles still maintaining the glitz and glamour of the prestigious Forbes brand. Through his guidance the new digital platform will have the same strict editorial standard but now we are widening our scope across the African region to pull in more stories that impact the continent as well as exciting content”, says Hyde.



“Forbes Africa is now 6 years and with this major push toward digital media, the company is simply carving out strategies to make us ready for the future. We are proud to appoint Peace Hyde to this role to help drive engagement from our millennial audience onto the online platform”, says Frederic Van Devyver, Executive Director, CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa.



ABN offers a holistic approach to telling Africa’s business story – first. With much-esteemed international brands such as CNBC Africa and FORBES AFRICA providing a broadcast and print platform respectively, the ABN conglomerate also offers resources to organize world-class events across the African continent, through ABN Productions. The ABN Training Institute boasts state-of-the-art facilities to provide media training, while ABN Digital is the company’s online presence for your up-to-date business and markets news. Through its sub-brands, ABN aims to be Africa’s leading aggregator and distributor of business and economic news.



FORBES AFRICA is the sixteenth local-language edition of the highly successful FORBES magazine – renowned for exploiting various matters, as well as its many lists based on the levels of global wealth and power, offering topics such as “The World’s Most Powerful People”, “Global High Performers,” and “The World’s Billionaires”. FORBES AFRICA launched in October 2011. The magazine features editorial from across the continent and includes relevant content from its partners in the US. FORBES AFRICA is the continent’s first-ever international business publication localized for the African executive.

