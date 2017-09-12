Van Vicker Shares New PHOTO Of Family

Related Stories Van Vicker just shared an adorable photo of himself with his beautiful and three children — J’dyl, Ji-an and Vj on his Instagram page.



In the selfie snap, the actor is seen lying in bed with his wife and three children.



“I woke up this morning burdened with the need to say, ‘We all need family in our lives. No one is an island,” Van said in the caption.



He continued: “There’s nothing more divine than a family that loves, protects and stands up for each other. Bond with family today and they will drop everything just to be there for you in times of adverse circumstances. Love transcends all. #ygf”



Van and Adjoa have been together for 23 incredible years (13 years as a married couple). The pair started dating when they were in high school.



Beautiful family!