I Dated Yvonne Nelson For Just 6 Months – Pappy Kojo

Related Stories Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artist from Takoradi, Jason Gaisie, popularly known as Pappy Kojo has revealed that his relationship with his long time girlfriend Yvonne Nelson ended after six months.



The Fante Rap Van Damme who was emphatic said the Yvonne Nelson he once dated in Takoradi is an unpopular lady and not the actress as it’s being speculated.



Pappy Kojo has been rumoured to be in an amorous relationship with actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson but he has debunked such claims, stressing he dated a another woman by that same name and not the actress.



“Yes I once dated a lady called Yvonne Nelson in Takoradi for six months… Let me state this clearly that the Yvonne Nelson I dated isn’t the popular actress, not the actress oooo so please I don’t want to see any headline referring to the popular Yvonne Nelson we all know,” Pappy said on Neat FM.

When asked if he knows actress Yvonne Nelson, he said “Yes I’m a big fan of her… I watch her in movies.”



Watch Video below:





