Nobody Has Proposed To Me In 2017 – Vivian Jill Names Her Type Of Man

If you have always thought that beautiful Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence is always receiving proposals from gentlemen because of her beauty, talent and body, then you might be far from the truth because she says not even one man has expressed interest in her this year.



The actress on the latest webisode of Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix after making the statement explained that she recently gave birth so she believes that has pushed all the men who love her away. The screen goddess thinks most men have the notion that she has a man in her life since she just gave birth so they will not border making the approach.



When asked if guys used to bombard her with marriage proposals before conceiving her second son, Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng, sister Vivian postulated that she is a shy person who rarely goes out to chill so it becomes difficult for lucky men to spot her and make advances at her.



Talking about the idiosyncrasies she looks out for in a man before accepting him, Jill Lawrence made it clear that she does not believe in the ‘first appearance’ notion. The mother of two added that she loves a hardworking man, someone who will understand and love her for who she is.



Watch Vivian Jill Lawrence on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below:



