'Afia Schwarzenegger Is Not A Prostitute' – Mzbel

Related Stories Controversial Ghanaian songstress, Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has mounted a spirited defence for embattled actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger who was caught in bed with another man by her husband.



The comedienne was caught red-handed by her husband engaging in a sexual act with another man, and he recorded the episode on video.



She is heard in the video begging her husband to forgive her after he threatened to disfigure her face with acid for cheating on him with another man.



The case eventually ended up in court, with both Afia and Abrokwah reporting to court to give their reports.



But Mzbel maintained that her friend is not promiscuous as people are saying.



She indicated that, the whole ‘cheating’ saga is ‘senseless’ hence she can’t fathom why Ghanaians can’t dig for the truth in the matter.



“I don’t think she is a prostitute. It doesn’t make sense to me. I wasn’t sure of the whole thing going on. After seeing the full video, I think no one knows the truth in the matter. She is not that type. She is loud and all that but she is not into men.



“We don’t know the full story…” she fumed on Joy FM yesterday.