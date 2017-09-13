Free SHS Policy Should Be Extended Beyond First Year Students – Mzbel

Related Stories She might have praised the NPP government for its free SHS policy but Mzbel is asking for more – the policy should be extended beyond first year students.



The singer raised a few eyebrows Monday when she praised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the free SHS policy after her son gained admission to Achimota school free of charge.



She has always been a vocal critic of the NPP, even insulting the then candidate Akufo-Addo before the elections – therefore her post praising him caused quite the stir.



However, in a follow-up Instagram post, Mzbel expressed surprise that she’s receiving a backlash for praising the government for doing something good.



She said praising the NPP for a policy doesn’t mean she’s about to leave the NDC and join their party.



She also called for the policy to affect all students in SHS and not just those going to first year.



Read her post below…



I am amazed by how people have reacted after I mentioned my Free SHS experience. Come on! Are we not expected to support what is Good and condemn what’s not? This doesn’t mean I have switched to NPP because I am a proud supporter of the NDC, but don’t forget I am a Ghanaian too. I care about the progress of this country and policies that will make life easier for all.



“I strongly believe that politics shouldn’t divide us. It should rather be a platform to propel the sharing of forward moving ideas and the ability to support what will make the life of those who vote for us better. Let’s not deceive ourselves with the sides we stand on.



“If something goes wrong, I will say it the same way I will approve of something that is right. Borrowing words from Benigno Aquino III, ‘I have a simple goal in life: to be true to my parents and my country as an honorable daughter, a caring sister, and a good citizen.’ And oh Nana I think Free should be Totally Free so the PTA fee distin di3 no lie.



“More importantly, this policy should be expanded to enable the continuing students (form 2 and 3) benefit as some parents struggle to pay fees of their wards already in the schools.”