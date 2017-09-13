Kumawood Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence Reacts To The Numerous Lesbianism Accusations

Related Stories Clinton and Alfie’s mother, Vivian Jill Lawrence has once suffered in the cage of lesbians in the country and has finally reacted to all accusations leveled against her.



The Kumawood star on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show admitted that she has heard many accuse her of being a lesbobo but she is not one. Explaining what might have made some individuals conclude that she expresses sexual attraction to other females, the actress told Zionfelix, host of the show that she believes her warm reception for clients including women at her Jill’s Pub generated the rumour.



According to the mother of two, she tried her best to entertain female guests whenever they visited her collapsed pub in Kumasi so onlookers who knew the ladies she was entertaining were from the lesbianism family arrived at a judgment that she was part of the group.



The 34-year-old actress continued that aside her ceremonious welcoming of guests at her former workplace, she also heard lesbians accusing her of snatching their partners. The ‘True Colour’ actress continued that she gleaned that a beautician was spreading elsewhere that she, Vivian Jill Lawrence is her girlfriend but kept mute over it because it was not necessary to approach the said lady.



Not just that, Vivian Jill Lawrence who said on the Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show that she sees nothing wrong with the act added that a friend whose name she only gave as Shirley called to ask her whereabouts because a lesbian had informed her that she, Vivian had taken the girlfriend out on a date.



She further stated that many other people have accused her of lesbianism with boldness but they are all liars.



Watch Vivian Jill Lawrence on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below:





