Use Social Media For Business – Regina Van-Helvert

Regina Van-Helvert Related Stories Ghanaian actress and radio personality, Regina Van-Helvert, has urged young people to take advantage of social media and the internet in general to better their lives.



Speaking in an interview with News One on Monday, she has observed that a lot of young people use the internet unproductively, but indicated that should change to improve the socio-economic development of Ghana.



“I believe social media penetration in our part of the world is still growing and there is a need for us to set standards with it. It comes with business opportunities and we need to take advantage of it,” she stated.



“I feel we play too much on social media and also take things for granted. It has become a bullying and trolling tool for some people. Please we shouldn’t just post and like pictures on social media. We should also use it business-wise. Let’s build businesses with the large following we have out there. Companies need that our following to make their accounts fat,” the radio personality added.



Regina’s comment comes at a time Ghanaian social media space is awash with posts about Funny Face’s alleged two minutes’ performance in bed and leaked video of controversial radio and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger.



According to her, “There is more to social media and the internet on our phones and other gadgets.”



“There is a lot we can do with the internet. Elsewhere people are learning trade from YouTube, while other are also starting their own web series. Some are also buying and selling products on social media. That’s the way to go. Yes employ yourself on social media. Don’t sit home unemployed,” the ‘Heels & Sneakers’ actress reiterated.



Regina is currently one of Ghana’s favourite and adorable daughters of the screens. A host on GHone TV and Live FM, she is also doing very well in Yvonne Nelson’s produced series ‘Heels & Sneakers’ .



She had a stint with Ghana’s entertainment industry after taking part in Miss Malaika pageant. Currently, she is one of Ghana’s showbiz personalities with a lot of followers on social media.