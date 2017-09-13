Nana Aba Anamoah Receives Surprise Visit From Sarkodie - PHOTO

Related Stories Nana Aba Anamoah cannot stop gushing after she received a surprise visit at work from none other than Sarkodie.



Nana Aba is a huge fan of the ‘Highest’ star and has made no secret of the fact that he’s her favourite rapper in the world.



Earlier today, he visited her in her office.



“My Wednesday lit up automatically when @sarkodie pleasantly surprised me in the office #HighestAlbum#myfavouriterapperintheworld ” she said.



Her post was accompanied by a cozy picture of the pair of them.



