“Sarkodie Stole My Beat” - Producer

Related Stories Ghanaian producer, Gafacci has called out Ghanaian Rap sensation Sarkodie for remixing his beat on a song and using it on his new album without giving him credit.



On Sunday the producer who has previously worked with Sarkodie took to twitter to register his disdain at the rapper for not giving him his due for the “All I want Is you” song on the Highest Album.



“Track 15 on the “Highest” album was originally composed with my production. But Sarkodie pull a fast one. Eh boys!” he tweeted.



He said that after staying up late at night to make beats it took blood and sweat therefore the right thing to do was be professional about it.



Gafacci has worked with such notable names in Ghanaian music like D-Black, Sarkodie, Dee Moneey, J Town, and Chase among others.



He has earlier produced the 2010 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Freestyle Cypher featuring Sarkodie, Tinny, Ayigbe Edem, Reggie Rockstone, Baby G and Kwaku T.