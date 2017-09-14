Afia Schwarzenegger’s Sons Had Aggregates 20 and 29

Related Stories Well it appears the children of loud-mouthed Afia Schwarzenegger are as brilliant as their mother.



The TV hostess’ twin sons, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling reportedly had aggregate 20 and 29 respectively in their B.E.C.E examinations.



Apparently because of their incredibly ‘brilliant’ performance at the B.E.C.E, the twins were not placed in any school. According to MyNewsGh.com, Afia stormed the office of the Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh, crying and begging him to place her handsome twins in a good SHS.



The minister listened to her tears and placed her sons in Kumasi High School in Kumasi.



Impressed!!! They are epitome of ‘Handsome With Brains’! Source: ghanaweb Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.