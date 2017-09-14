I Was Once Used As A Sex Toy By An Older Woman

Timaya Related Stories He had to 'service' her in exchange for food and shelter.



‘I learnt that to succeed in life, I had to stay passionate about my dreams, never settle for less and keep working hard every day. Most importantly, I learnt to believe that God makes everything possible in good time. I have been through a lot of things in life, and if I begin to share my story, you will be shocked’.



That was Timaya speaking to Punch, about his less-than-ideal background. Before scoring a hit song, he went on a route that he wouldn’t have, if he had the opportunity for a do-over.



‘I was born into a fairly comfortable family but I was a rebel and I often ran away from home. I once lived in PortHarcourt with a woman who was older than me and she used me like I was a sex toy. I had to service her whenever she had the urge in exchange for food and a roof over my head. However, I have always dreamed big. Despite my travails, I never let go of my aspirations while believing that one day, I would make it big.’



And make it big he did: Timaya is today one of Nigeria’s most successful artistes, defying the obstacles to become a star.