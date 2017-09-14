Don’t Rely On Social Media – Sarkodie

Related Stories Multiple award-winning artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, known in music circles as Sarkodie has advised up and coming artistes not to bank all their hopes on social media.



According to the rapper, social media can be very deceptive and can delude one into believing that they have achieved what they haven’t.



“My advice to the up and coming artiste is to work hard and not rely only on social media because social media can be very tricky,” he said.



He explained that traditional media is very paramount in promoting one’s craft and brand. He cited the strategies they employed in promoting his latest album prior to its release.



He added that he has always endeavoured to do better than he has done before. So he does not want to feel relaxed and think that he has arrived.



He said this when he appeared on the ‘Pundits’ show on GH One television on Tuesday evening.



Sarkodie has recently released his latest 19-track album titled ‘Highest’. The album is already enjoying good ratings on online music stores.