Wiyaala For African Music Festival

Related Stories Talented young Ghanaian female artiste, Noella Wiyaala, has been named the headline artiste for the 15th edition of the London African Music Festival launch party at Rich Mix in Bethnal Green Road, London on Sunday, September 17.



The London African Music Festival, now in its 15th year, is a two-week celebration of African artistes performing at venues around London.



The critically acclaimed music festival has quickly become one of the major annual music events in London, and is now held in a series of London venues.



The gifted performer and songwriter, who recently performed in UK alongside all girl group GRRRL, is expected to thrill invited guests with her popular songs like ‘Make Me Dance’, ‘Rock My Body’, among others.



Wiyaala will rock the stage alongside a number African and international artistes. One of Ghana’s highlife artistes, Pat Thomas, is also billed to perform with the Kwashibu Area Band at the Vortex Jazz Club, Dalston on September 30.