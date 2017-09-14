Rebecca Asamoah Appointed Free SHS Ambassador

Related Stories Ghanaian beauty queen and Miss United Nations runner-up, Rebecca Asamoah, has been appointed as a brand ambassador for government’s Free SHS initiative in addition to actor Abraham Attah, who was outdoored months ago.



The Free SHS policy which is a flagship education programme of the government seeks to increase access to secondary education by removing the burden of paying fees from parents.



Under the policy, the government would foot all bills, including feeding fees, tuition fees and all other charges.



Over 142,000 eligible students would enjoy the programme which kicked off across the country on Monday, September 11.



Parents and guardians will no longer pay for fees such as admission and examination. They will be given free uniforms, free meals, free textbooks, amongst others.



Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh unveiled Abraham Attah as the ambassador for the programme on June 22, 2017 to encourage his colleagues to access the programme.



Rebecca Asamoah, Miss Ghana 2015 runner-up and Miss Africa Continent 2016 winner, who was also crowned Miss United Nations 2017 first runner-up at an international beauty event in Jamaica in July, is the latest addition to the ambassadorship of the programme.



She was introduced to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday during the launch of Free SHS programme on Tuesday at the West Africa Senior High School in Accra.



“I am humbled and honoured to be an ambassador for Free SHS. I acknowledge that all fingers are not the same. The likes of us almost missed out on secondary education if not the intervention of sponsorship from a grant, community or a kind-hearted individual,” she told NEWS-ONE.



“We could never have come this far. Free SHS is a national good. I urge everyone to support it because it gives equal opportunity to every child to attain quality education and be literate future leaders. Also, it will reduce teenage pregnancy, armed robbery, child labour and abuse, etc. Let’s all embrace the Free SHS policy as citizens with one goal and destiny,” she added.



