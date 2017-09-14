Carlos Sakyi Loses Mum

Related Stories Creative industry icon Carlos Sakyi, who is also a copyright advocate, has lost his mother, Mrs Rose Akua Oforiwa Dua-Sakyi, aka Mama Kakraka, who passed away in August this year at age 94.



Carlos Sakyi, a gospel musician and chief operations officer of Light TV, told BEATWAVES that though he is mourning his mother whom he loved so dearly, he is thankful to God that she impacted positively on his life and was largely responsible for his total dependence on God, adding that she is irreplaceable.



According to Carlos, the burial and funeral ceremonies for his late mother will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Kwabenya, opposite Balloon Gate Regimmanuel Estate.



Some of the highlife and gospel musicians with whom he has worked with, including Naana Frimpong, have all been invited to perform at the funeral.



He added that dignitaries expected to grace the event include the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Archbishop Palmer Buckle, Asante Kotoko Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei (Unity Oil), Rev Fred Degbe, among several others. Other celebrities include Nicholas Omane Acheampong, K.K. Kabobo, Amandzeba, Pozo Hayes, Chairman General Kwame Sefa Kayi, Nana Yaw Sarfo of Vision 1 93.5 FM and many others.



He disclosed that his late mother was married to the late Lawyer Kwasi Dua-Sakyi, Ghana’s first Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and is survived by eight children and several grand and great grandchildren.