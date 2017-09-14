Tourism Ministry Declares September As ‘Wear Ghana’ Month

Related Stories The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has declared the month of September as wear Ghana products month.



The National Commission on Culture in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has launched wear Ghana fair 2017.



The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi said the wear Ghana initiative is to encourage Ghanaians to patrionize made in Ghana wears to boost the domestic economy.



Dr. Iddi proposed to President Nana Akufo Addo to officially announce that Ghanaians should wear made in Ghana clothes on Mondays and Wednesdays in addition to Friday wear.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang also speaking at the wear Ghana fair launch said’ the Authority launched See Ghana in July and followed it with the launch of Eat Ghana in August and Wear Ghana is in September, remaining Feel Ghana yet to be launched in October to create everything Ghanaian awareness’.



Mr Agyeman advised and encouraged Ghanaians to wear made in Ghana products (clothes, shoes, bundles, necklaces, beads etc ) to create jobs and boost the economy.



He added that the wear Ghana initiative will encourage the Textile Manufactures in the country to produce more garment into the market and the clothes sellers will be happy as well as tailors-seamstresses and fashion designers will also rejoice’.