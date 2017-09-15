Don’t Believe Anything You See Online - BEFORE & AFTER Photo Of Moesha Boduong's Body

Related Stories If the Afia Schwarzenegger saga taught us anything, it should be that don’t believe anything you see online, and now Ghana’s most famous Instagram celebrity, Moesha Boduong, has proven that truism once again.



Moesha has made a career out of posting heavily edited pics of herself online and putting forward a sort of body image that’s unrealistic but passing it off as ‘real’. Going through social media everything looks perfect and 100% but when you dig a little deeper beyond the surface, what you see is more rotten than ‘momoni’.



It happened to Afia, it happened to Kim Kardashian and now it’s the turn of Moesha’s reality clashing with her social media image.



Recently, you would recall she posted another of her raunchy pics where even a portion of her coochie was showing for all to see.



That was after a lot of airbrushing and filtering – the before photo is quite a sight to behold.