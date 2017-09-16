Stonebwoy Opens Up About His Marriage To Louisa

Related Stories BET acknowledged Worldwide dancehall shatter known professionally as Stonebwoy has for once opened up about his much talked about marriage with Dr Louisa Setakla.



Stonebwoy quashed speculations that he chose Louisa because the Dentist is said to be from a rich home and explained their union is far beyond that.



According to him, if it’s about wealth, then he’s met richer people than his wife and similarly, Louisa has also come across men far richer than him, so certainly money never influenced their relationship – he told Hitz Fm.



The “Baafira” crooner said he is aware that his marriage has broken so many hearts of people who ever had fantasies of being with him but he still appreciates how much they love him and support him. He also apologized to people whom he wasn’t able to invite to his wedding.



Stonebwoy’s annual Concert “Ashaiman To Da World” is coming off 30th September at Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman and has also asked fans to be on the look out for his new album which will be released before the year ends.