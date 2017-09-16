Stacy Celebrates Husband In Sweet Message

Related Stories Female television show host, Stacy Amoateng took to her Instagram page to celebrate husband Okyeame Quophi.



The couple who have been married for 12 years are blessed with three children.



In her post she said: “This man here is my heartbeat. We have been through so much together. But each time we stick like glue to each other. He has taught me marriage is more of friendship and companionship and not who is doing what. I don’t need anniversaries to celebrate you. I celebrate you daily. And yes we will grow old and grey together and sit on our balcony and drink lemonade whilst we read the Bible. My King I love you"