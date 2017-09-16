I've Never Slept With Kofi Amoabeng Before, I Made Up The Story – Mzbel

Related Stories Female musician Mzbel, originally known as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has disclosed that she never slept with the former Unique Trust Bank (UT Bank) boss Prince Kofi Amoabeng.



According to the controversial musician, she made up the story of having slept with the business mogul on several occasions to satisfy speculators and false attributions by the media.



In an interview she granted to Deloris Frimpong Manso about a year ago, the musician admitted that she has indeed had sexual relations with Price Kofi Amoabeng, founder and former boss of UT Bank. The admission shocked Ghanaians and it made them question the paternity of Mzbel’s son Aaron.



However, speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio, Mzbel said she made the story up because she wanted to satisfy the media and speculations people had about her and the former UT boss.



She insisted that Mr. Amoabeng was only a friend who helped her in so many ways but never took advantage of her sexually as speculated by people. She also disputed claims that the former UT boss is the father of her son Aaron.



She however, failed to disclose the father of her son indicating that she has agreed in principal with the father of her son not to disclose his identity to the public. Mzbel told the host that she later called Mr. Amoabeng and apologized for embarrassing him with the sex story. ‘’Ghana Celebrities started the speculations. Most of the stories you read about me are also false. I have a lot of adult friends but am unable to even snap photos with them because the gullibility of Ghanaians. They will later speculate that I am in a relationship with the person.



He [Amoabeng] is my friend and not my sex partner. I never slept with him. I made up the story.



I have told you several times that he was not my sexual partner. Ghanaians are always expecting that I say he is my partner. He is my friend and I talk to him all the time,’’ he told the host.