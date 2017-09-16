Prez Buhari's Wife Wears $4490 Oscar De La Renta Dress (Photos)

Related Stories Wife of the President Aisha Buhari wore this $4490 Oscar De La Renta Magnolia Guipure Caftan dress when she received the First Lady of the Republic of Uganda, Janet Museveni who paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa on Friday 15th September.



You might want to confirm the price on eBay...









