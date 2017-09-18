Prince David Osei Will Be Happy If Wee Is Legalized - A Plus

Related Stories Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has put a rather suggestive post on Instagram that portrays Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei as a fun of Marijuana.



Also known as ntampi in the Twi dialect, Marijuana has been highly recommended by the Ghana Standard Authority as a substance worth legalizing.



The news met a lot of criticism from the Ghanaian populace as Marijuana has been regarded as a bad substance for decades in the country.



A Plus took to social media, to share the story and in the process wrote, “Tag someone who will be very happy if Ntampi is legalized, Me di? I tag @princedavidosei”.



A Plus who seems to have a strong interest in politics and social issues is recorded both on social media and tape expressing his opinion on certain social issues and some stakeholders involved in government policies.



He has successfully branded himself as the witty politically incorrect artist.





